MUSKEGON, Mich. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Muskegon Sunday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. on June 16, Muskegon Police officers were dispatched to Nevada Street, near the Wesco on W Laketon Avenue on reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found 37-year-old Kalob Long, of Whitehall, in the street with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Long was taken to Hackley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting suspect, a 33-year-old Muskegon man, was taken into custody and lodged at the Muskegon County Jail. According to a release from the police department, charges have been requested through the county prosecutor's office.

Investigators say Long and the suspect did know each other, however the incident is still under investigation. If anyone has more information about what led up to the shooting, they are encouraged to call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.