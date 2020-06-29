Whitmer asks business administration to declare disaster for Muskegon County flooding

Whitmer also asked that Kent, Ottawa and Oceana counties be included in the disaster declaration.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the Small Business Administration asking them to declare an Administration Declaration for Muskegon County after the area experienced widespread flooding in May.

“The flooding last month in Muskegon County, as well as neighboring Kent, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties, damaged dozens of homes and left homeowners wondering how they’ll pick up the pieces,” Whitmer said in a statement. “That’s why I am asking the Small Businesses Administration for an Administrative Declaration so that long-term, low-interest loans can be made available to help these homeowners recover and get back on their feet.”

The SBA's assessment survey found that 35 hours were majorly damaged from flooding. They sustained uninsured losses that met or exceeded the SBA's pre-disaster fair market value criteria, a statement read.

