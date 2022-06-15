Whitmer says no to Little River Band of Ottawa Indian’s casino proposal

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that she would not approve a plan by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to build a casino in Fruitport.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — The proposed $180 million casino that would have been built on the former site of the Great Lakes Downs Race Track in Fruitport has been denied by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The federal government placed the land in trust in December of 2020, which began a one-year countdown for state approval by Gov. Whitmer.

After an extension to the deadline was given in December of 2021, Gov. Whitmer had until June 16 to make her decision on whether or not to approve the proposed casino plan.

Whitmer asked for another extension, but was denied and on Wednesday, June 15, she made her final decision.

“Today, after the U.S. Department of the Interior refused to extend a critical deadline for this decision or offer information on a separate tribal recognition decision currently pending before the Department, I am communicating my non-concurrence on the Little River Band of Ottawa Indian’s proposal to open an off-reservation casino in Fruitport Township," Whitmer wrote in a statement.

Whitmer says that she was unable to approve the project because the US Department of the Interior (DOI) failed to provide "critical information" to her that would be needed in the decision-making process.

She notes that the DOI refused her request for another extension on the decision and has not been given a response to a federal recognition inquiry for the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians.

"This has placed me in an impossible position. Despite my best efforts to get answers from DOI with respect to the pending Grand River Bands' acknowledgment petition, I am left without information critical to my decision on the Little River Band's two-part decision," Whitmer continued in the letter to the DOI. "I am unable to concur in the Little River Band's two-part determination because of the remaining uncertainty created by the Grand River Bands' pending acknowledgement petition."

The DOI says they were unable to issue another extension due to regulations saying that only a single extension was possible. The DOI also said in a letter to Whitmer that the petition for federal acknowledgment of the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the petition was still being considered.

Whitmer says that she is still willing to consider the proposal in the future if possible.

"Once DOI has acted on the Grand River Bands' acknowledgment petition, I would welcome the opportunity to revisit this question and ask that you to find a way for me to do so," Whitmer said in closing in her letter to Secretary Haaland.

