Muskegon

Winter parking restrictions begin Dec. 1 in Muskegon

The winter restrictions will be in effect until March 1.
Winter parking in November 2014.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Beginning Dec. 1, winter parking restrictions start in Muskegon and continue through March. 

City wide, vehicles must be parked on the odd, even side of the streets from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the correlating date.

In downtown Muskegon, odd, even parking date will also be in effect. However, where parking is allowed on only one side of the street, a parking ban will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

You can view a map of the designated areas downtown here.

The winter parking restrictions end on March 1.

