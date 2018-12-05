EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - This time of year people should be enjoying the smell of flowers and barbecues, but some people on the Lakeshore are smelling sewage.

There are complaints about the smell coming from the Muskegon County wastewater plant.

Stench and sludge are two already not so pleasant things. Combined? Even worse.

The problem is with a settling tank at the plant.

Aerators bring oxygen to the wastewater, which helps control the smell. But there's a problem.

“There are a lot of rags in that cell,” said David Johnson, the director of the Muskegon County wastewater plant.

Those "flushable" wipes are causing major issues.

“Clogging up the motors and causing them to work too hard and they trip out the aerators," Johnson said. "We probably have about 14 that we could put out there, but we've got six working at the moment.”

That’s not cutting it, and it gets worse.

“Because the oxygen got so low, we had some of the solids on the bottom rise to the surface so we have this mat of solids,” Johnson said.

He first noticed the sludge at the top Monday, May, 7.

“This is the first time we've had this sludge rising to the surface.”

Normally, they would just fix the aerators.

“To do that you go out in a boat, I know it sounds not like the most fun job, and it’s not the most fun job," Johnson said. "But the boat will not go through that mat of sludge, and so that is our other problem.”

So first thing’s first: Remove the sludge.

“We’re pumping some more oxygenated water," Johnson said. "We want to start pumping the water out of here and down into another treatment cell where we do have sufficient oxygen.”

But the ultimate fix is keeping the wipes out.

“We were going to put in a screen that was going to screen out the rags, but that is being put in this summer,” Johnson said.

But there's something people can do to avoid this entire mess to begin with.

“Don't flush the wipes," Johnson said. "Don't flush anything except what comes out of you, and toilet paper.”

All of this comes with a hefty price tag.

Johnson said the screen is about a million dollar project, and the bills haven't even come in for all the work they’re doing now.

He said as far as public health, this is not an issue. But he does not know how long it will take to resolve it all.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM