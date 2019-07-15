MUSKEGON, Mich. - Monica Bagley, 39, has been charged with two counts of open murder for the stabbing deaths of a Muskegon couple.

The fatal stabbing happened around 5 a.m. on July 14 at a home on West Sherman Boulevard, between McCracken Street and Lincoln Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims inside the home.

Both Charles Cooper, 71, and Linda Martin, 66, were dead.

The daughter of Charles Cooper tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that her father and Martin had been together for 15 to 20 years.

"My dad did everything he could for her, and her for him," said Portia North.

Charles Cooper and Linda Martin.

Bagley has been charged with two counts of open murder. Her home is also in the 2100 block of West Sherman. Bagley is being held without bond in the Muskegon County jail Her preliminary examination is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on July 31.

A neighbor said Bagley did yard work for Cooper and Martin. The neighbor believes Bagley went to the couple's home Saturday to get money for the work.

Muskegon Police have not commented about a motive for the crime.

According to investigators Bagley has not major prior conviction.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information on this is encourage to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

