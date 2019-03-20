MUSKEGON, Mich. — Work on the new playground equipment and bathhouse upgrades at the Pere Marquette Park is scheduled to begin next week.

The bathhouse crews will be working to add accessible restroom facilities at the north end of the existing building and making cosmetic upgrades throughout the rest of the building, as well as a new roof.

A new accessible playground structure will be constructed south of the existing building.

The $466,000 project is expected to be completed by mid-May.

