Wyoming couple on motorcycle killed in collision with car

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Wyoming couple riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday in a crash in Muskegon County.
Deputies say the crash happened on Heights Ravenna Road in Fruitport Township around 2 p.m. The couple was driving a motorcycle west when an eastbound vehicle made a left turn in front of them. The motorcycle collided with the vehicle.
The couple on the motorcycle, identified as Robert and Carol Boot, were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Deputies say both were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The obituary says they will be laid to rest Friday.
