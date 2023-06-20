x
Muskegon

Wyoming couple on motorcycle killed in collision with car

The couple on the motorcycle, identified as Robert and Carol Boot, were taken to a hospital, where they later died.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Wyoming couple riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday in a crash in Muskegon County.

Deputies say the crash happened on Heights Ravenna Road in Fruitport Township around 2 p.m. The couple was driving a motorcycle west when an eastbound vehicle made a left turn in front of them. The motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

The couple on the motorcycle, identified as Robert and Carol Boot, were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Deputies say both were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The obituary says they will be laid to rest Friday. 

