Zaloma's Pizza in Muskegon closes its doors

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Zaloma's Pizza Company, a family-owned restaurant in Muskegon, announced on Facebook Tuesday that its last day of business was Sunday, Sept. 4.

Zaloma's opened in 2017 by Lisa and Todd Haugh. The name is a combination of the couple's three children, Zach, Logan and Maddie, who helped run the restaurant when it first opened.

While the reason for the closure is still unknown, the Facebook post says the Haugh family will miss the Lakeshore community.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to serve this community," the post reads. "More importantly, we are so incredibly grateful for the friends we have made over the past five years. We will miss you!"

The brick and mortar location opened five years ago, but Lisa Haugh told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they had been catering pizza for friends and family for a decade before its opening. After receiving an order for 500 pizzas, the family decided to open Zaloma's.

Zaloma's specialized in hand-tossed, thin crust pizza. The restaurant also created its own cheesy bread recipes and used fresh ingredients.

