MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The city of Muskegon Heights is experiencing a number of companies expanding in their city. The latest good economic news involves a Muskegon brewery moving some production to Muskegon Heights.

The Unruly Brewing Co. is planning to move production into a vacant industrial building in the 2200 block of Lemuel Street.

The owners of Unruly Brewing recently purchased the building. The space is undergoing renovation in preparation for brewing equipment later this year or early next year.

Unruly Brewing is located on West Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon.

The company was in need of more production space. The new building in Muskegon Heights will allow Unruly Brewing the space needed to increase production.

The Muskegon Heights City Council will consider Unruly's request for a microbrewer's license at tonight, Aug.13 meeting.

The license would still need state approval.

"We are excited to have them as a partner in the city of Muskegon Heights," said Jake Eckholm, city manager.

