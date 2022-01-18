Grand Rapids man guilty of distributing fentanyl, heroin that caused the deaths of two men in 2019

The 23-year-old faces up to life in prison for each distribution of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in death.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — On Thursday, 23-year-old Mustafa Deville Reynolds was found guilty of distributing heroin and fentanyl that caused the deaths of two Grand Rapids men in 2019.

Reynolds was charged in the relation to the deaths of the two victims, aged 25 and 27, who were found by their roommates unresponsive in the morning hours of Aug. 21, 2019.

Grand Rapids Police Department detectives found cell phone evidence that showed Reynolds sold fentanyl and heroin directly to one victim and that he facilitated the sale of the substances to the other victim through a middleman. The phone records indicated that the sale of the drugs occurred the night before the victims were found by their roommates.

GRPD detectives launched an investigation into the incident and set up a sting operation where a detective would buy drugs directly from Reynolds.

Reynolds was arrested shortly after he sold a mixture of fentanyl and heroin to an undercover GRPD detective on Aug. 27, 2019. Reynolds told the detective to "Be careful with that one. Don’t do too much." in reference to the drugs he sold.

"A forensic chemist with the Michigan State Police testified at trial that one of the baggies of 'heroin' that Reynolds sold to the undercover officer was mostly fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than morphine," the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said in a statement.

The jury also convicted Reynolds for the sale of the drugs to the undercover detective.

“Fentanyl is extremely potent and the deadliest of drugs found on the street. Individuals who order heroin are increasingly receiving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is cheaper and easier to produce. Unfortunately, users who ingest fentanyl often do so with deadly consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.

“Drug dealers in West Michigan are on notice: if you sell heroin and fentanyl, your product not only causes misery, it causes death. Law enforcement is committed to investigating and prosecuting these cases to ensure that dealers who sell drugs resulting in death are brought to justice,” added Birge.

Reynolds will be sentenced this spring and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to life in prison for each distribution of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in death.

He also faces up to 20 years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl to the undercover detective.

