NAACP GR, Black Impact Collaborative host Thanksgiving meal giveaway

The event begins at 2 p.m. and will be a drive thru style distribution at 1530 Madison Ave. SE. Families will be served on a first come first served basis.

NAACP GR and the Black Impact Collaborative will be giving away Thanksgiving meal boxes to 200 families on Tuesday.

The Thanksgiving Soul Food Feast Giveaway includes turkey, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, butternut squash, fresh onions and garlic, cornbread and butter and Wilhelmina's homemade sweet potato pie.

In addition, the YMCA and Spectrum Health are providing free pre-packaged bags of fresh produce.

The food has been intentionally sourced from Black business owners and farmers, including from South East Market, Groundswell Community Farm and Wilhelmina's Kitchen.

