Following fatal GRPD shooting, Greater Grand Rapids NAACP to host 'Know Your Rights' event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Greater Grand Rapids NAACP is inviting the community to a free event Wednesday night to learn more about your rights when interacting with police.

The 'Know Your Rights' event is April 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation.

The NAACP will be joined by representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

The goal is to educate the community on your rights at the local, state and federal level.

"Especially in light of recent events, a lot of people are just curious, you know, 'How did this happen?'" Director of Policy and Engagement Amaad Hardy says. "And even though I can't speak on how it happened, we will let people just know what [and] how they can protect themselves with information."

You can RSVP for the event here.

