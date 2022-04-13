Grand Rapids NAACP chapter reacts to release of Patrick Lyoya police shooting video

NAACP Grand Rapids Branch President Cle Jackson is reacting to the video release of the GRPD officer's fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday afternoon, the Grand Rapids Police Department released video footage of an officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop that turned deadly last week.

NAACP Grand Rapids Branch President Cle Jackson is hosting a news conference and is sharing his reaction to the video released.

The officer at the center of the investigation has not been publicly identified, but GRPD did say the officer joined the department in 2015. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

At this point, the investigation into the deadly interaction remains in the hands of the Michigan State Police. Once detectives have completed their findings, MSP will submit the case to the Kent County Prosecutor to determine the next steps.

Images taken from Patrick Lyoya video 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.