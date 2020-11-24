NAACP to address community following COVID-19 death of Grand Rapids girl

The address comes after the death of 14-year-old Honestie Hodges, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will address the Black Community via Zoom on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The address comes after the death of 14-year-old Honestie Hodges, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9. According to a GoFundMe started by her grandmother, Hodges fought the virus at the hospital for nearly 2 weeks and was places on a ventilator before her death.

In 2017, when Hodges was 11 years old, she inspired a youth interaction policy within the Grand Rapids Police Department, after she was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by officers.

“This is a pain that runs deep and is personal,” said Chapter President Cle Jackson. NAACP announced Tuesday they will be covering the costs of Hodges’ funeral.

Tuesday’s briefing will highlight the impact of COVID-19 on Black and Brown communities, as positive cases continue to surge in West Michigan and throughout the country. “A member of NAACP Grand Rapids Branch, as well as a medical expert, will address the community to encourage them to take the necessary precautions to save lives,” a release from NAACP reads.

The address is taking place at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live on NAACP’s Facebook page. Donations to Hodges’ family can be given here.