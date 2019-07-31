POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 35-year-old Grand Rapids man is facing several felony charges after police say he broke into two homes and crashed into a car, all while naked.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Garfield Street in Polkton Township, where the caller said her husband was assaulted by a naked man.

Numerous units were headed to the area when police dispatch was alerted that the suspect was walking up to a second house. Investigators say he went into the house and assaulted the elderly woman who lives there.

The suspect then drove east on Garfield Street. Authorities say he seemed to intentionally crash into a vehicle. He left his car, which was inoperable after the crash, and attempted to run into a wooded area just south of I-96.

Several deputies chased him down to make the arrest. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Neither of the two victims needed medical treatment.

The man faces several felony charges. The incident remains under investigation.

