Nana’s Run headed back to downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Nana’s Run is set to return in-person in Grand Rapids this spring after going virtual last year due to COVID-19.

In 2020, the virtual event attracted more than 500 participants. This year, organizers are offering both the virtual option and a traditional, in-person one.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 in downtown Grand Rapids. The race will start and end near Rosa Parks Circle. Safety measures will include a rolling start featuring an open starting line from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Each participant’s race bib will have a chip that will start the race timing when the starting line is crossed, and they can start at any point during the 30 minute window.

Nana’s Run will also feature a modified downtown course with wider paths to maintain social distancing. Additional measures will be in place to limit crowds from gathering before and after the race. Race organizers have been consulting with local authorities and health officials and are complying with all safety precautions.

For the virtual option, runners can travel a course of their choosing and enter their time through the runsignup.com platform.

“The excitement and energy that live events bring to the city of Grand Rapids has been missed and we look forward to the vibrancy and awareness that Nana’s Run will bring to our community on May 1,” said Evette Pittman, City of Grand Rapids Office manager of special events. “Along with the Kent County Health Department, we’ve worked with Nana’s Run leadership on the mitigating safety measures and protocols they have in place to allow participants to take part in safe manner.”

Nana’s Run was created in 2014 after Char “Nana” VanderLaan passed away from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Since its inception, the event has raised more than $2 million to support clinical care, research, and programs and have helped local ALS patients access critical care close to home.

Registration is $30 and is taking place at nanasrun.com. People who sign up before April 1 guarantee themselves a race shirt.

