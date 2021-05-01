Nana's Run raises more than $230,000 for ALS research

“The needs of the families of ALS patients continue, even in a pandemic, and the community support is much needed and appreciated.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In its eighth year, Nana's Run 5K returned to Grand Rapids Saturday morning with nearly 700 participants. Hundreds also took part virtually.

In order to comply with safety measures, a rolling start allowed participants to stagger start times. The race route through downtown Grand Rapids also featured wider pathways to maintain social distancing.

“It was great to be able to come together in person to support families of ALS patients and raise funds for this important cause,” said Sydney DeVos Reames, Nana’s Run Co-Chair.

“We missed seeing people in person in 2020 and are so happy that we were able to offer an in-person option,” said Cassandra DeVos, Nana’s Run Co-Chair. “The needs of the families of ALS patients continue, even in a pandemic, and the community support is much needed and appreciated.”

This year, Nana's Run raised over $230,000 for local ALS research, resources and care. Since its creation in 2014, it has raised more than $2 million.

