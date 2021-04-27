Nana's Run returns to GR May 1

Now in its eighth year, Nana's Run has raised more than $2 million to support clinical care, research and programs for people diagnosed with ALS.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After holding a virtual race last year, Nana's Run will return to Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 1 with increased safety measures.

Nana's Run is an annual 5K that raises money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Now in its eighth year, Nana's Run has raised more than $2 million to support clinical care, research and programs for people diagnosed with ALS.

This year, the race will feature a rolling start between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to allow for staggered runners. A chip inside each runner's bib will begin their time once they have crossed the starting line.

The course through downtown Grand Rapids will also be widened to allow for social distancing. Organizers have worked with authorities and health officials to ensure the safety of the runners.

“We are very excited to be able to safely gather in person in beautiful downtown Grand Rapids and come together as a community to support ALS patients and their families,” said Sydney DeVos Reames, Nana’s Run Co-Chair.

Those not comfortable with an in-person race may also participate virtually and take a race route of their choosing. Their time can be uploaded online as well.

Registration for the race is $30. For more information or to register, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.