x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Napoleon Twp. police searching for 83-year-old man

Investigators say his car was last seen in Lucas County, Ohio and lower Wayne County on Feb. 25.
Credit: provided

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. — The Napoleon Township Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an 83-year-old man who went missing sometime Friday.

Indra Nand Jha, from Jackson County, has brown eyes, gray hair, and long facial hair. He stands at 5'9 and weighs 165 lbs.

Jha has dementia, and is considered endangered.

Investigators say his car was last seen in Lucas County, Ohio and lower Wayne County on Feb. 25.

His car is described as a blue, 2011 Honda CRV, with these Michigan plate numbers: CFK5423 

If you see Indra or his vehicle, you are asked to call your local police or Jackson County Central Dispatch at 517-787-7911.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

New and improved Versiti blood center opens in GR

Before You Leave, Check This Out