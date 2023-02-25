Napoleon Twp. police searching for 83-year-old man

Investigators say his car was last seen in Lucas County, Ohio and lower Wayne County on Feb. 25.

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. — The Napoleon Township Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an 83-year-old man who went missing sometime Friday.

Indra Nand Jha, from Jackson County, has brown eyes, gray hair, and long facial hair. He stands at 5'9 and weighs 165 lbs.

Jha has dementia, and is considered endangered.

Investigators say his car was last seen in Lucas County, Ohio and lower Wayne County on Feb. 25.

His car is described as a blue, 2011 Honda CRV, with these Michigan plate numbers: CFK5423

If you see Indra or his vehicle, you are asked to call your local police or Jackson County Central Dispatch at 517-787-7911.

