NASA looks to the skies for fifth rocket launch attempt

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — For the fourth night in a row, upper-level winds thwarted NASA's hopes to launch a sounding rocket from its Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore.

Tuesday's latest attempt initially saw cloud cover at its observation site in Bermuda, and the launch had to be scrubbed just minutes before its 8:45 p.m. launch window closed.

When the rocket does go up, it could provide a nice light show for the eastern U.S. and Hampton Roads when it does take off.

The mission launch is to explore energy transport in space using a NASA suborbital sounding rocket, according to a news release.

NASA said a four-stage Black Brant XII rocket will be used for the mission that includes the release of barium vapor that will form two green-violet clouds that may be visible for about 30 seconds.

The barium vapor is not harmful to the environment or public health.

The KiNETic-scale energy and momentum transport eXperiment, or KiNet-X, is designed to study a very fundamental problem in space plasmas, namely, how are energy and momentum transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.

After its latest no-go for launch, the mission is now scheduled for no earlier than 7:59 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, with the launch window open until 8:53 p.m.

Backup launch days run through May 16.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, in much of the eastern United States from the Atlantic coast to the Mississippi River.