National Cherry Festival to hold in-person, virtual, hybrid events

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — With COVID-19 precautions in mind, the National Cherry Festival will celebrate its 95th year this summer from July 3-10 in Traverse City.

Some classic events such as the Arts and Crafts Fair, the Old Town Car Show and the Great American Duck Race will take place with social distancing required.

“We recognize that not everyone is ready to gather in crowds yet, so we will be hosting in-person, virtual and hybrid events to meet everyone where they are. And every in-person event will be following state and local guidelines to ensure the safety of all involved,” said Kat Paye, Executive Director of the National Cherry Festival.

While the Bayside Music Stage and the airshow featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be unable to take place this year, the National Cherry Festival is aiming to bring as many favorite events to the festival as possible.

