May 15-21 is National Emergency Medical Services Week

During National EMS Week, AMR is reminding interested Michiganders to apply to their Earn While You Learn program.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's National Emergency Medical Services Week! It's a time to recognize the life-saving efforts of emergency medical services personnel.

In 1974, Grand Rapids' very own President Gerald R. Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the vital work they do in our nation's communities.

They have been true heroes during the pandemic—but the industry has faced many challenges over the past two years, including a nationwide worker shortage, issues retaining employees and grueling workdays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMS workers with the American Medical Response of West Michigan shared the efforts they are taking to address some of these issues.

"We started a program last year...called Earn While You Learn, where we hire people in and basically pay them as employees to go to school," said AMR clinical education specialist Hollie Pykonen.

Through the program, AMR pays tuition for students to train since the high cost of education can deter people from pursuing EMS work. After students pass their test, they'll receive a pay raise and a full-time job.

Pykonen also said that work-life balance is crucial at AMR, and that mental health has been at the forefront since the start of the pandemic. AMR hopes to retain employees through this balance.

For Walid Azam, an EMT field training officer, the support from the community is crucial.

"The importance of EMS Week is to celebrate the hard times that we have gone (through) the year before, to basically know the community's out there looking out for us, know how important it is, the job that we do and the sacrifices we make," Azam said. "It's not an easy job, it requires a lot of education, practice, dedication, time away from family."

The American Medical Response of West Michigan serves communities around Grand Rapids and Holland. The organization is looking for people to apply for the Earn While You Learn program.

