National Night Out begins Tuesday in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, cities across West Michigan will join the nation in celebrating National Night Out. The celebration is meant to take a stand against crime in your community.

The night will promote police community partnerships by building rapport between the two. Millions of neighborhoods are taking part across the country.

On the Night Out, residents are encouraged to turn their outside lights and spend the evening outdoors with their neighbors.

Many neighborhoods throughout the city are hosting family-friendly events.

West Michigan celebrations include:

Allendale

Grand Rapids

Grandville

Holland

Kentwood

Muskegon

Muskegon Heights

Walker

Wyoming

Zeeland

The times of the celebrations vary, but many include food, celebrations and games for all visitors.

Grand Rapids in particular will host citizens, elected officials, city leadership and law enforcement officers. The event will be sponsored by the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

They describe that their goals for the event are the following:

Encourage neighbors to spend time together in fun and positive ways

Overcome isolation by building community

Heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention programs

Build support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts

Encourage positive community and police relationships

Show neighborhood unity in fighting crime and creating safe communities for all

In addition to the celebrations, Grand Rapids is offering free admission to public pools today. The following are the available pools:

Briggs Park pool (350 Knapp St. NE) 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Martin Luther King Park pool (900 Fuller St. SE) 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

Richmond Park pool (1101 Richmond St. NW) 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.



For a list of neighborhood events in Grand Rapids, go to their website here.

