WEST MICHIGAN -- There is often a divide between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Each year, there are a number of events to help bridge the gap and create a better rapport between the two groups, making the community a safer place in the process. National Night Out is a nationwide effort to reduce crime and drug issues.

There a many communities in West Michigan that are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday August 7, 2018.

Walker:

6:00 - 9:0 p.m. at Feten Zylstra 2396 Hillside Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

The free event includes prize giveaways, bounce houses, games, crafts, music, hot dogs, and even snow cones. Last year we were joined by our local police officers, fire department, local US Army Officers, and Griff!

Saugatuck:

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. a Coghlin Park

Activities will include meet and greet with first responders, giveaways/handouts from the Sheriff’s Department and Fire District, equipment and safety demonstrations, Dog Walker Watch program training, raffles, and giveaways. There will also be food, drink and other giveaways from local businesses and organizations for the kids.

Muskegon:

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Angell Community Church, 446 Ada Street

There will be food, give-a-ways, games, face painting and a bounce house.

6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Crestwood United Methodist Church, 1220 Creston Ave.

The picnic style event wil have chicken, burgers, chips and ice cream as well as pony rides for all ages and music.

6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. McLaughlin Neighborhood Park on the corner of Terrace and Isabella

There will be a safety presentation by the Urban Safety Corp. Hot dogs, brats and beverages will be provided. Neighbors are invited to bring a dish to pass.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. First Wesleyan Church grounds at 1040 E. Forest Avenue.

Food will be provided. There will be bounce houses, seat belt convincer, West Michigan Lake Hawks Basketball team demonstration, bike registrations, helmets & safety information, dunk tank and more….come meet your neighborhood police officer and your Oakview Neighborhood Association Board of Directors.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Nims Park/Avasure property at the corner of Southern & Davis.

There will be free hot dogs, chips, cookies and water. Vendors will be on site with goodies for the kids and info for adults. Our Savior's Lutheran Church will also be running games for the kids.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. St. Joe's Park on Monroe, between 4th and 5th Streets.

Games and activities for kids, inflatables, free food and free safety kits for neighbors.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Campbell Field

There will be hotdogs, chips, and sno-cones. As well as games, raffle items, plat making activities, and giveaways. Pro-med ambulance will be on site.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The Pocket Park on Lakeshore Drive

Plans call for hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, beverages, face painting, chalk art. There might even be music.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Beukema Playfield on the corner of Wesley Ave and Roberts St, behind Marquette Elementary School.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Kruse Park, shelter #4

Social hour is at 5:30pm with dinner at 6:00 pm. Neighbors are encouraged to bring a dish to pass and their own table settings. Brats, hot dogs and soft drinks will be provided. There are kid’s activities and lots of great prizes donated by local businesses.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Marsh Field

Neighbors are asked to bring a dish to pass and table settings and their own drinks.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The lot at Restorall in East Muskegon at located at 905 E. Keating.

There will be lots of fun, train rides, bounce houses, cotton candy, snow cones and food.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Aamodt Park

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. McGraft Park.

Kentwood:

3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Woodland Mall, 3195 28th St. SE

5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Christ Community Church, 2400 Forest Hill Ave. SE

5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wingate Apartments, 3151 Wingate Dr. SE

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. South United Methodist Church, 4500 S. Division Ave.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Faith Church, 1412 44th St. SE

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Pentecostals Church, 2627 44th St. SE

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. St Paul’s United Methodist Church and Forest Pointe Apartments, 3334 Breton Ave. SE

Holland:

5:00 p.m. Kollen Park

There will be live music, food, car show, games, contests. At 9:00 p.m. the movie "Coco" will be shown for free.

Kalamazoo:

7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Betzler's Stadium Drive parking lot

There will be hot dogs, popcorn, food samples, balloons, music, and games.

Grand Rapids:

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Alger Middle School parking lot, 921 Alger St. SE

There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, kids games, splash pad, prizes, crime/safety, bike safety literature, sign-up for volunteer opportunities, Alger 5K/10K Race Walk registration, AHBA information, representatives from GRPD and local churches, free popcorn, water and lemonade, and JB's Pizza for sale.

6:00 - 8:30 p.m. Joe Taylor Park, 1030 Bemis St. SE

The event will include music, GRFD smokehouse, face painting, information booths, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks' Baxter Neighborhood Green Project, balloons, giveaways, bounce house for youth, and free hot dogs, ice cream and fruit.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Berkley Hills Church, 1670 Ball Ave. NE

There will be BBQ pork, cotton candy, three inflatables, 9 square in the air, cornhole and pickleball at the event.

5:00 - 8:00 Briggs Park, 350 Knapp St. NE

Native butterfly release, family yoga, free hot dog dinner, kids games and safety learning activities

5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sigsbee Park, 431 Benjamin Ave. SE

Food and beverages, family activities and public safety information will be provided.

6:00 - 8:30 p.m. Cherry Park, 725 Cherry St. SE

There will be face painting, a DJ, and games. You are also encouraged to bring your own picnic.

6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Fuller Avenue Church, 1239 Fuller Ave. SE

There will be hot dogs and chicken available. Participants will also have the chance to meet law enforcement and emergency personnel, play basketball, make crafts and listen to a jazz band.

5:00 8:00 p.m. Kroc Center, 2500 S. Division Ave.

This event includes a giant slip and slide, community resource tables, use of the playground, basketball, volleyball and a concession stand with hot dogs, snacks and drinks.

6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Heartside Park, 301 Ionia Ave. SW

Food, games, meet your neighbors and family activities

6:00 - 8:00 Pleasant Park, 400 Pleasant St. SE

Kids games, free ice cream and hot dogs and bring your own picnic.

7:00 - 8:45 p.m. Lincoln Park Lodge, 1120 Bridge St. NW

Information and safety booths, kids games, face painting, tacos sold by Tacos El Cuňada and free popcorn and water.

2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Midtown Green, 735 Fountain St. NE

Activities include a mobile smokehouse, mural painting, music and face painting.

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Coit Park, 701 Coit Ave. NE

Lawn games, hoola hoop, jump rope and kites

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Beckwith Hills Christian Reformed Church, 2100 Chelsea Road NE

Hot dogs and other treats, games and face painting

4:30 - 7:30 p.m. 1480 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Food, games, arts, dance, music and information

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School playground, Fisk Road SE between Iroquois and West Chippewa

Bounce house, balloon man, bubbles, chalk and ice cream

5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Cesar Chavez Elementary School, 1205 Grandville Ave. SW

Representatives from the Grand Rapids Fire Department, John Ball traveling zoo, resource tables, live entertainment, promotional tables, hot dogs, chips, cookies, freeze pops, giveaways and bounce house for kids

4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, 851 Madison Ave. SE

Bounce houses, kids games, photo booth, giveaways, raffles, health resource fair, mobile mammogram unit, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, water, lemonade and make your own sundaes

5:00 - 7:00 Stocking Elementary, 863 7th St. NW

Games, multiple organizations and giveaways, hot dogs, water, prizes, music and safety tips

