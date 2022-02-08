National Night Out takes over West Michigan Tuesday

Many neighborhoods are hosting family-friendly events, promoting community and crime prevention.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All across the country on Aug. 2, residents and local leaders join together for National Night Out.

Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch or other outside lights and spend their time with neighbors.

In West Michigan, there are a number of community family-friendly events.

The goal is to promote community and crime prevention. In Grand Rapids, the event is sponsored by the City of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) and a number of neighborhood associations.

GRPD's deputy chief, Scott Rifenberg, said while this is a national event, this is a chance to build relationships within the community after recent events and tension between the department and the public.

"Time and time again, when we send officers out to talk to the public, what we're hearing with the violent crime and the increase that we've had recently, is we'd like to see more of our police officers out in the neighborhood, we'd like to see him on foot," said Rifenberg, "We'd like to see him out of their cars. And we'd like to know our police officers. This really gives us an opportunity, even though we've been very busy taking 911 calls, it gives us an opportunity to have that one-on-one conversations with the public."

He also said these community relationships are vital to help solve investigations.

At the events Tuesday night, there is music, food, games, face painting and even petting zoos at some locations.

There are more than 19 events in Kent County Tuesday.

In Grand Rapids, the Parks and Recreation Department will offer free admission to all three City pools from 5:30 p.m. to 7p.m.

Most events are around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In Grand Rapids, there are events at Taylor Park, Berkeley Hills Church, Briggs Park, Fuller Ave Church, Garfield Park, Lincoln Park, Belknap Lookout, Beckwith Hills Christian Reformed, Grand Rapids Christian Elementary and Cesar Chavez Elementary.

The City of Kentwood has two events, one at Ada Bible Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and another at Pentecostals Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In Muskegon, people are invited to St Joseph's Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more information about National Night Out, visit its website by clicking here.

RELATED VIDEO: What is GRPD's Operation DICE?

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.