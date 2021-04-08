National oil shortage impacts West Michigan auto shops

Shops have had a harder time getting motor oil, and the price has increased due to the shortage.

Across the nation, companies are dealing with a shortage of motor oil.

Businesses in West Michigan are also experiencing this wait time, including Russ and Ron’s Auto Service on Alpine Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. Shop employees say it’s taking longer to get oil from their supplier, and the price of the oil has gone up.

The repair shop also says that they have to call around to other suppliers in order to get more motor oil.

“You just call around to see who else has the oil,” said Russ and Ron’s Auto Service secretary and treasurer Ron DeVries. “And you run it or they try to deliver it for you…Sometimes it takes till the next day to get to get the oil.”

Among other brands, Valvoline is dealing with this oil shortage, even asking customers in some instances to bring their own oil.

“We are seeing a disruption in our supply chain due to a lack of truck and bulk drivers on the road,” said Valvoline in a statement. “Our operations and supply chain teams have been working tirelessly to ensure product is delivered in a timely fashion to all our retail locations.”

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.