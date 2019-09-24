GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a little more than a month left before the November elections. Tuesday, roughly 4,000 organizations and non-profits, around the country, are working to register people to vote.

The massive effort is part of "National Voter Registration Day."

The national observance has been around for 7 years. The first, which took place in 2012, saw 300,000 Americans register to vote.

Since then, the day has grown in popularity. In 2018, approximately 800,000 registered to vote on National Voter Registration Day.

According to the official press release, the goal this year is to encourage at least 250,000 eligible voters to update their voter registrations or get registered for the first time.

Those behind this effort say, every year, millions of people are not able to vote because they either don't know how to register or they missed the registration deadline.

Organizers on Grand Valley State University's Allendale campus hope to prevent that happening to its students. They are hosting the Michigan Secretary of State's Mobile Registration Unit, Tuesday.

It will be set up between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Clock Tower. Volunteers will be registering students to vote and verifying identities for absentee ballots.

There is approximately one month left before Michigan's registration deadline to vote in November's election. There are 5 months left before the registration deadline to vote in the presidential primaries.

Those unsure of registration status can check here on Michigan's Secretary of State website or on IWillVote.com.

