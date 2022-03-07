Muskegon book store highlights female authors through book display

Store owner Cindy Thoma hopes the display will encourage people to learn about prominent women throughout history.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — March is Women's History Month, and a West Michigan book store is honoring historic women.

Gracie's Book Store in Muskegon has a display of books written primarily by historic women to highlight their importance this month.

The owner, Cindy Thoma, says she went through thousands of books in her store to select books that feature prominent women and is now hoping her display will educate others.

“It's Women's History Month, and women need to be recognized more often than they are. And then back in the day, they weren't recognized at all,” Thoma said. “So I tried to pull different books from my shelves that were already here, and pick out women that have either made a difference in history, or written about history and how their life was changed because of history. And I just think it's really important that women get that acknowledgement.”

Thoma said the display also highlights books written by women of color to educate readers about different perspectives. She hopes the display will bring more people into her shop to learn more about the powerful women throughout history.

“I would like people to come in and take a look at it and pick up one, take it home and maybe learn something you haven't known before,” she said.

Thoma said the display also helps connect National Women’s Month and National Reading Month, which both take place in March.

Gracie’s Book Store is located on East Apple Avenue in Muskegon. Learn more by clicking here.

