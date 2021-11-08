Nationwide emergency tests happening Wednesday afternoon

Nationwide emergency alarm tests are scheduled for 2:20 p.m.

If you hear an emergency alarm from your phone, TV or radio Wednesday, don’t panic. Nationwide emergency alarm tests are scheduled for 2:20 p.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, is conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

EAS is a national public warning system that allows the president to interrupt radio and TV broadcasters, cable TV, wireless cable systems, satellite and wireline operators to address the American people within 10 minutes during a national emergency.

WEAs are short emergency messages that are sent to cell phones without the needed to download an app or subscribe to a service. The messages are short and provide information that warn the public about impending natural or human-made disasters. WEAs include presidential, imminent threat, public safety, AMBER and Opt-in test alerts.

