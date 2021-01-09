Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, rescue operation underway

As of Wednesday afternoon, the search and rescue operation continues for the five crewmembers unaccounted for. Six others injured are in stable condition.

SAN DIEGO — Rescue efforts continue Wednesday after a U.S. Navy helicopter with the USS Abraham Lincoln crashed off the coast of San Diego while "conducting routine flight operations," according to officials.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet reported that one person was rescued and search efforts continued Tuesday night. The Navy confirmed that the rescued sailor was transported ashore and is in stable condition. The search efforts continue for the five other crewmembers unaccounted for, the fleet confirmed.

The MH-60S aircraft went down about 60 nautical miles from shore at 4:30 p.m.

The following was released in a statement by the Navy Wednesday morning:

"The aircraft was operating on deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln before crashing into the sea.



Five additional Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln suffered injuries in the incident and are in stable condition. Two of the five Abraham Lincoln Sailors were transported ashore for treatment, while three of the five Abraham Lincoln Sailors had minimal injuries and remain aboard the ship."

Search and rescue operations continued Tuesday night with U.S. Coast Guard and Navy "air and surface assets." The coast guard put one of its helicopters in the air around 10 p.m. and said it would continue searching for about eight hours.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue, according to the Associated Press.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego.

