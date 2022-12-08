NB US-131 at Leonard closed due to crash involving pedestrian

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The northbound lanes of US-131 at Leonard Street are closed due to a serious crash, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP says the crash involved a pedestrian. The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route while police are on the scene. Traffic is being rerouted off at Leonard Street and back onto the expressway.

HAPPENING NOW: Grand Rapids Post Troopers are on scene of a serious injury vehicle vs pedestrian crash on N/B US-131 at Leonard. Traffic is being rerouted off at Leonard and right back on the expressway. Please find an alternate route as the investigation continues. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/r5uyYRoKsI — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) August 12, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.