Nearly $1 million in grants given to small businesses across Michigan for COVID-19 recovery

This money was split between 299 small businesses across the state.

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced today that 22 communities in Michigan have been awarded grants aimed at supporting the COVID-19 economic relief for small businesses.

In total, $993,984 in grants were awarded through an expansion of MEDC’s Match on Main program. This money was split between 299 small businesses across the state.

“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and by providing communities with resources to engage in economic recovery efforts we can help ensure our downtowns not only recover, but thrive,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton. “The Match on Main grants will help Michigan’s downtown businesses recover from the loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 virus and support workers they employ in these communities.”

Businesses across Michigan had to close shop earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many businesses have lost money, and some are closing permanently. These grants are meant to help struggling businesses stay afloat.

In May, MEDC announced that its existing Match on Main program would be expanded to provide access to more communities and to focus resources on recovery efforts instead of new businesses.

“We are absolutely thrilled that MEDC’s Match on Main application on behalf of the City of Mt. Pleasant was approved and that many of our downtown businesses will be receiving critical financial support as they recover from the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Middle Michigan Development Corporation President and CEO James McBryde. “These funds will help ensure that Downtown Mt. Pleasant will continue to be a vibrant place for residents, students and visitors to enjoy”

Each included business received between $2,000 and $10,000.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.