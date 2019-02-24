GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities are warning West Michigan residents that if they haven't already lost power to prepare for the chance that they will Sunday.

Outages are expected to increase throughout the day as wind gusts are expected to exceed 50 mph and could hit 60 mph, in what is being called a "bomb cyclone."

Some of the hardest hit areas include Kent, Allegan, and Kalamazoo counties, according to the Consumer's Energy Outage Map.

Snow showers are also expected late Sunday morning. Combined with strong winds, blowing snow and slick spots on the road. NWS says these weather conditions can create dangerous travel and whiteout conditions.

Both NWS and Michigan State Police are telling residents to prepare for power outages.

MSP offered these tips to prepare for an outage:

Fill plastic containers with water and place them in the refrigerator and freezer. Cold water bottles will help keep food cold during a power outage and can also be used for drinking water.

Check with your physician or pharmacist about any medication that requires refrigeration. It is important to know how long medication is safe in the refrigerator without power.

Make a plan to prepare for family members with disabilities or who have ill health.

Try to keep gas tanks at least half full. If the power goes out, gas stations may be unavailable.

Have extra cash available. ATMs will not work without electricity.

Keep a key to the house with you when away from home. The garage will not open if the power is out.

