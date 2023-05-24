Neighbor helps put out fire before spreading to house: 'Thank you, Dan'

Steven Pulsifer said a person visiting his house on Tuesday afternoon put a cigarette out in a flower pot on his porch where it then caught on fire.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Steven Pulsifer says he is forever grateful to his neighbor, Dan, for saving his house.

"If that thing would have gone unchecked for another 30 minutes, it would have caught this whole house on fire," said Pulsifer.

Pulsifer said a person visiting his Grand Rapids home on Tuesday afternoon put a cigarette out in a flower pot on his porch. After smoldering for around 15 minutes, the pot went up in flames.

Ring camera video shows the flower pot engulfed in flames before Dan rings the doorbell camera and runs to the side of the house to grab a house and spray the fire out.

"The flower pot was full of dead flowers that were all dried up and fertilizer, and it just sat there and slowly smoldered for about 30 minutes and caught on fire," said Pulsifer.

Pulisfer showed 13 On Your Side just how bad it could have gotten.

"You can see down there where the plastic burned down all the way to the cement right there," said Pulisfer. "It was so close to the side of this wooden post it melted the paint on the side of it. If it would have lasted a little longer, it would have caught this post and send it straight up to all this wood and everything would have caught on fire from there."

With the holiday weekend coming up and and no rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future, Pulsifer said to be mindful of where you throw things like cigarette butts to help prevent fires from happening.

