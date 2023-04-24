Neighbor says Muskegon Heights roads to blame for $2,500 in car repairs

The intersection of Barney and Riordan Street is riddled with potholes, one of the intersections that Delicia Nash says may be to blame for car repairs.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Diondra Henderson is getting tired of the pot hole filled roads in her Muskegon Neighborhood.

"It's terrible," said Henderson. "You know you put money into fixing your house and your neighborhood to look nice, your grass looks nice, but the roads are just terrible."

Her neighbor, Delicia Nash, has lived near the corner of Riordan and Barney for 47 years.

An area that she says once had streets that were welcoming and accessible.

"We rode our bikes through here," said Nash. "We did double dutch in the street."

Now, it's filled with potholes.

Cars we saw throughout the day at the intersection treaded carefully.

"As traffic keeps coming behind us, they have to slow down and figure out which way they want to go," said Nash in an interview near the intersection. "We really started tearing up people's terraces because we made it a street. There's nothing left for you to ride on."

A dedicated road tax for Muskegon Heights generates around $360,000 annually.

We reached out and stopped by the Muskegon Heights City Hall to speak with the current city manager, but they were unavailable to talk with us Monday afternoon about the condition of Riordan and Barney.

For Nash, she's hoping that the city can figure out something soon.

She blames the deteriorating roads for some of her recent car repairs.

"My repairs for my car have cost me $2,500 because of the simple fact of replacing struts, replacing struts, replacing tie rods, replacing axles. You're never going to be able to keep the repairs going," said Nash.

