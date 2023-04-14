Neighbors feud over fuel spill on Ada property

EGLE says it has advised the property owner on how to dispose of the contaminated soil and will return to conduct additional tests after it's been done.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADA, Mich. — Two neighbors are at odds, upset about a spill involving several gallons of diesel fuel. One claims it was intentional, while the other says it was an accident.

Casey Troyer saw it happen on April 6 and says it was on purpose.

"I was right in front of him," says Troyer. "Stop, don't do it."

His neighbor, Joe Verlin, insists that it wasn't.

"It was an accident," says Verlin.

Verlin says an employee was driving a tractor carrying a fuel tank when it tipped onto one side.

"He had to let go of it," says Verlin. "Where did he let go of it at? Right into that hole."

Troyer has a different account. After claiming he told Verlin's assistant to stop, he says they kept going.

"He's like, what are you going to do about it?" says Troyer. "And he turns the tractor and drops it into this hole. And about 100 gallons of diesel fuel come out. It was just a tidal wave."

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says their officials estimate it was 20 to 50 gallons that spilled. EGLE sent a detective to investigate the scene, and noted a diesel odor coming from the hole.

Troyer is worried about the environmental impact the spill could have.

"There's a lot of endangered species around here that are federally protected," he says. "We got eagles. We got owls, they're gonna eat the mice, they're gonna die, ok? We got deer everywhere."

Troyer is also concerned about his health and his mother's who lives in the home and has cancer.

"We got terrible headaches, we're puking," he says.

Verlin says that isn't his concern.

"I've got cancer, prostate cancer. Agent Orange infected from Vietnam," says Verlin. "I'm in worse shape than she is. But I don't lay down and cry." 6:49

Verlin says the fuel tank was there because he was clearing trees from the property.

"I want to build a house here," he says. "That's my dream."

And says if Troyer wants him to stop, there's only one way to make it happen.

"The price on this property for two and a half acres, it's $2.5 million," says Verlin. "If you don't want me here, buy me out and I'll leave with all my equipment."

EGLE says it has advised Verlin on how to dispose of the contaminated soil, and will return to conduct additional tests after it's been done.

In a statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Ada Township says it is working with legal counsel about the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.