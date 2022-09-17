Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker

A large collection of residents came together to pay respect to a woman who was killed trying to cross the street in her motorized scooter.

WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor.

71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.

Authorities have previously stated that speed and alcohol were not factors.

Attendants sang gospel songs and played music as residents mourned. Bos was described as both a faithful woman and cat-lover who was sweet, yet at-times stubborn “with a smile.”

“You can't replace people -- people have value,” said Nancy Richardson, a friend who often attended church with Bos in the past. “Even if they are maybe not valued by everyone in society, people have value and she had value to me and many people, you saw the people that were here today, and she was a special person.”

Bos was one of the first clients from Renew Mobility, the nonprofit that provided her with the device. A representative from the organization also attended the memorial service after they asked for help to search for her family.

