Hey there, bear! | Neighbors report black bear sightings in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Michigan — Bear sightings are pretty common this time of year as the animals are coming out of hibernation hungry and looking to pack on more weight.

So it's not abnormal to see bears in the area, like the one seen strolling down Bass Lake Road, near Loon Lake.

"You might see bears in those areas that are more urban, so north of Grand Rapids, the Traverse City area, you might be seeing bears in those areas because they can live very comfortably," said Rachel Leightner, Wildlife Outreach Coordinator with the DNR.

The DNR says the bear population has been increasing in recent years, and migrating from the north in search of food.

"We've got plants that are going into fruit soon, and soon, we'll also have nuts," Leightner said. "And so there's just an absolute abundance of food sources available for bears. And there's nothing more pressing for a bear than to move to find food."

The DNR says you should still be careful around black bears, but they are not usually aggressive animals.

Male black bears can weigh anywhere from 130 to 500 pounds as adults.

The DNR also added that the best way to prevent bears from being attracted to your area is to remove things like bird feeders and pet food from outside.

You can learn more about black bears in Michigan on the DNR's website here.

