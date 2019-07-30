HOLLAND, Mich — Neighbors in Park Township say they think it is appropriate to press charges against four teenagers accused of running over and clubbing a semi tame wild turkey.

“You just don’t do that to an innocent turkey,” said Cathy Cook.

On July 4, the male in a wild turkey flock of five was killed in the Waukazoo Woods neighborhood near Holland, where the birds—the tom, his mate and three chicks—were a fixture. Neighbors say four teenagers, for reasons not known, ran over the turkey and beat it with golf clubs. They are now accused of unlawful taking of a turkey.

“I was pretty shocked,” said Joe Turk. “I think everybody around here has seen these turkeys go up and down the street.”

“The turkey was known by several different names in the neighborhood,” said Cook. “Some called him Mr. Gobbles. We called him Earl. He left behind a wife and three babies. They are also around in the neighborhood.”

WZZM

The four suspects, including at least one female, are all said to be 18 years old.

“You feel desecrated,” said Cook. “Very sad to know people would intentionally kill a creature like that.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.