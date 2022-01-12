Neighbors, school on high alert after man killed in shootout

Shortly after the shooting, students at Southeast Career Pathways High School were dismissed early as the police started their investigation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — An officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon put a neighborhood and school on lock down.

“I was playing music, and then I heard gunshots,” said a young teen who lives nearby.

Just before noon, 30-year-old Patrick Jones, who was also a fugitive, was pronounced dead in the 1400 block of Cass Avenue SE, after a lengthy gun battle with police.

Surrounding the area where Jones and the police exchanged gunfire is a residential neighborhood, and directly next to where he died is a school.

The school says none of their students were harmed in any way, and the dismissal was just out of an abundance of caution.

The school posted the following message to their website Thursday afternoon:

“Southeast Career Pathways is dismissing early due to a police emergency near our school building. The situation did not directly involve any of our scholars but because the incident occurred so close to the building we needed to dismiss early. The scene is secure and all of our scholars are safe.

Because of the police activity parents needing to pick up their students must do so at Gerald R. Ford Middle School located at 851 Madison Ave. SE. Parents should go to the Prospect Ave. entrance where they will be guided into the gym to connect with their scholars.

Parents should NOT go to the Southeast Career Pathways building.

Bus rides home are being provided for any scholars who ordinarily take the bus. At this time we have little information about what occurred. Grand Rapids police are sharing information about this matter with local news outlets.”

A young girl that lives near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Fair Street SE, which is right across the street from the school’s entrance, said she heard it all happen so fast.

“I heard gunshots and then I heard sirens,” she said. “People were telling me the police were shot, and people were telling me a man was shot, so I didn't know what to believe. I was definitely a little nervous.”

Her mother added that unfortunately, “there’s always something going on on this block.”

“It has to start with us as a community to make this a safe place for our kids,” she said. “Being a parent, I don't even want to let my kids outside because of everything that’s going on.”

“But it starts with us as a community, it really does, and I know a lot of us work and stuff like that, but I think if we work together, it can start to get a little bit better,” she added.

13 ON YOUR SIDE also saw police canvassing the neighborhood close to the school, knocking on doors and talking to neighbors.

At the intersection of Garden Avenue and Cass Avenue, dozens of people gathered throughout the day, talking and wondering what was beyond the yellow police tape.

At one point, family members of Patrick Jones joined the scene, and were visibly emotional.

Two of Jones’ cousins told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he had some troubles for a while, but they were hoping it wouldn't end this way. They also said they feel horrible for what happened to Tamiqua Wright and do not condone Patrick's actions.

