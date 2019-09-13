GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The damage from the big storm Wednesday is devastating for many property owners in Grand Rapids.

But some people in the Madison Square neighborhood say the storm may be a blessing in disguise.

“Thank you very much storm,” said neighbor Chris Hayes.

It appears lighting struck the dilapidated, abandoned building at 1414 Madison Ave. SE. It started a small fire, caused the roof to collapse and spilled bricks onto the sidewalk. Some neighbors say it has been an eyesore for years and they now hope something will be done about the neglected building.

“The city is going to have to come and do something now,” Hayes said. “Bricks lying all over the place. It has been vacant for years, probably structurally unsound for years.”

Kent County records show the building is owned by 1420 Madison LLC.

Someone has erected a chain-link fence around the property, but beyond that, there is no information about what is planned for the site going forward.

“I think now they are going to make it more useful,” neighbor Amanda McMurray said optimistically.

