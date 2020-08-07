Nessel announces new Criminal Investigations Division

As the head of the CID, Fabus will investigate efforts in a wide array of topics, including clergy abuse, officer-involved shootings and hate crimes.

LANSING, Mich — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday the creation of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

The division is the first of its kind for the Michigan Department of Attorney General, and it is set to be led by former Lansing Police Department Capt. Thomas Fabus.

Ultimately, the CID will allow the department to more effectively and uniformly complete investigations, and it will also strengthen partnerships between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

“As Michigan’s Attorney General and an elected public servant, I am committed to improving the operations of my department to better serve Michigan’s residents,” Nessel said.

“This new division is a step forward in implementing best practices as they relate to criminal investigations and establishes an operational structure to provide the autonomy and oversight needed to ensure the completion of investigations that are thorough and done with integrity at all levels.”

Fabus will start his new role as chief of investigations in April. As the head of the CID, Fabus will investigate efforts in a wide array of topics, including clergy abuse, officer-involved shootings, hate crimes, cold-case homicides, child support issues and consumer protection concerns.

“This new division will coordinate the law enforcement efforts of the Department of Attorney General, with emphasis on conducting complex case investigations,” Fabus said.

“The strength of the Attorney General’s office is in its multidisciplinary professionals – from the investigators and attorneys to the victim advocates – and I’m proud to work alongside these other dedicated professionals in service to Michigan’s residents.”

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.