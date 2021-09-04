Nessel announces project aimed at preventing abuse, neglect at long-term care facilities

Examinations of the facilities will be done through unannounced visits.

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday a new initiative that will focus on protecting vulnerable adults in nursing facilities.

The initiative, called The Sentinel Project, will use specially-trained staff to examine long-term care facilities for evidence of abuse or neglect. This will be done through unannounced visits, which will be determined by performance metrics, complains and other data, according to the AG’s Office.

Nessel said these discrete visits and investigations will determine whether additional action is needed to ensure proper care in the facilities.

“This team from my Health Care Fraud Division has been established to further protect Michigan’s vulnerable and elderly population,” Nessel said. “We are dedicated to detecting and addressing any neglect or abuse of loved ones residing in long-term care facilities. Instances of substandard care must be eliminated, and The Sentinel Project will help accomplish that goal.”

Nursing home facility abuse and neglect can be reported to the Michigan Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Hotline at 800-242-2873 or online.

