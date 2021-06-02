Nessel, coalition files complaint against USPS

"We continue to watch Postmaster General DeJoy make reckless changes to the postal service that only further delay and disrupt operations,” Nessel said.

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 20 Attorneys General in filing a complaint against the United States Postal Office. The complaint demands a review of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service.

According to the coalition, General DeJoy adopted the plan, which will make significant changes to postal services, without first obtaining an advisory opinion from the Commission. Federal law requires the Postal Service to go to the Commission whenever it makes a change to postal services that will affect the entire country.

"We continue to watch Postmaster General DeJoy make reckless changes to the postal service that only further delay and disrupt operations,” Nessel said. “The Postal Regulatory Commission must reject these efforts by supporting additional scrutiny of the 10-year plan and a proper evaluation of its potential impact to the U.S. Postal Service."

In its complaint, the coalition wrote the following:

“The Plan will transform virtually every aspect of the Postal Service… rework how the Postal Service transports mail and other products;”… “The Plan reflects multiple unprecedented changes in the Postal Service’s operations and service, at a time when reliance on the mail remains at historic levels, and states across the country are grappling with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant.”

