Nessel: Consumers Energy’s rate increase request is ‘excessive and unnecessary’

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is fighting against a pending rate increase request by Consumers Energy, a company that provides electricity to approximately 1.9 million customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

The company currently has a request to increase rates with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) that would include an 8.8% increase for residential ratepayers and a 5.5% increase overall when considering all ratepayer classes — residential, commercial and industrial.

Overall, the request would result in an annual increase in revenues of $225 million for the company.

In March, Nessel intervened in the request, comparing it to “price-gouging.”

Now, Nessel is once again urging MPSC to drastically reduce the pending request, saying it is “excessive and unnecessary.”

“An 8.8% rate increase during a time when people are struggling with job loss and economic hardships is too much,” Nessel said. “I am fighting this exorbitant rate increase request and asking the MPSC to deny the request and grant a rate decrease. As this state’s chief consumer advocate, I will continue to advocate for all Michigan customers.”

According to the state, Nessel’s intervention in Consumers Energy’s last electric rate case helped save electric customers nearly $154 million.

