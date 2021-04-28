Nessel reissues consumer alert as text scam targets UIA claimants

The goal is to obtain the claimant's personal information that can then be used to steal their identity.

LANSING, Mich — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is once again warning people about a text messaging scam that impersonates the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).

According to a release, the AG’s office has recently been informed of a text message targeting claimants with a fraudulent announcement that UIA is making changes to security features.

This specific smishing attempt, which is when scammers send text messages pretending to be from trusted sources, asks the recipient to click on a link and log into their account, or risk losing their benefits. The goal is to obtain the claimant's personal information that can then be used to steal their identity.

“At a time when so many people are struggling financially, bad actors are using scam texts and websites that mimic government unemployment insurance benefit websites,” Nessel said. “These sites trick people into thinking they’re applying for or certifying their UIA benefits; instead, they wind up giving scammers their personal information. I urge Michiganders to be vigilant to protect your personal information.”

Nessel’s office sent the following reminders:

UIA will not send a text message or email inviting you to apply for UIA benefits;

if you have applied for UIA benefits and get a text or email about your application, contact your UIA directly using contact information included in your account;

never click links sent in a text or email claiming to be from UIA; and

if you believe someone has stolen your identity to claim unemployment benefits, report your concern to UIA.