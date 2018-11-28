GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you like the 1970s and comfort food, a new restaurant in Grand Rapids will be right up your alley!

The Commons, a retro 70s-themed restaurant, opened to the public Wednesday morning. It is located at 547 Cherry Street in the Oakwood apartment complete in Heritage Hill.

The menu consists of comfort foods, craft beer and modernized 70s-themed drinks. The 3,500 square-foot restaurant will feature street corn mac and cheese and cauliflower fried rice, along with to-go packaged beer, wine and a limited supply of deli and grocery items.

The restaurant design was inspired by the owner Beth Rich's childhood memories. Over the past two years Rich has collected decoration and mementos that reflect her past. Her main inspiration stemmed from her grandparents' "utility room" and basement in Detroit. "I've been buying back glassware and dishes that my mom gave to Goodwill in the '70s," Rich said.

"We wanted to have a theme and spectacular decor to match the food, it's a whole experience," Rich said, "the goal is that people will want to take their time and feel at home – it's not always about turning over a seat."

The Commons will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM