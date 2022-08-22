Gezon Park in Wyoming reveals new additions on Saturday

A new large-scale splash pad, picnic shelter and expanded trails are some of the amenities added to the park.

WYOMING, Mich. — New additions to Gezon Park in Wyoming will be revealed to the public on Saturday.

The project has been in development since 2018 when Wyoming residents created the park's new master plan.

“With the extensive growth in the southern portion of the city, particularly in the area known as the panhandle, it is vitally important that we expand recreation opportunities to meet the growing needs of Wyoming’s children and families, and we are thrilled to with the new park offerings,” said Rebecca Rynbrandt, director of community services for the City of Wyoming.

The $2.6 million project will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The celebration will include free ice cream and frisbees for the first 200 guests.

The new additions to the park include:

A new large-scale splash pad

A new picnic shelter

Expanded biking and walking trails

New restroom

Bike fix-it station

Expanded parking

The splash pad will be a new centerpiece to the park with nature-themed features like a giant orange spider, fish, frogs and more.

The new features in the park add to the existing amenities like baseball, softball and football fields, basketball courts, trails, a picnic shelter and a playground.

The Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department was mindful of residents requests to keep the park's natural feel.

“Residents were adamant that any new development retains a natural feel for walking dogs and enjoying nature,” commented Rynbrandt, “visitors will find prairie grasses and meadows as the park remains an urban oasis, where you can disconnect from work, listen to birds sing and breath in nature.”

Funding for the project is made possible by the dedicated Library and Parks Maintenance millage and the dedicated Parks and Recreation Operational millage.

