New agreement gives GRCC students a pathway to bachelor’s degree in music and entertainment business at FSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A new agreement will give Grand Rapids Community College students a seamless transfer to a Ferris State University bachelor’s degree in music and entertainment business.

Under the “3+1” program, students can attend GRCC for three years, earning an Associate of Arts in Pre-Music and Entertainment and fulfilling most of the requirements for a Digital Audio Specialist certificate. They will then enter Ferris as seniors to complete work for the bachelor’s degree.

Students with this degree will be prepared for jobs in promotion and production, sales, marketing and management, as well as advertising and public relations, said professor Kevin Dobreff, head of GRCC’s Music Department.

“The constantly changing landscape of the music and entertainment business has been profoundly impacted by the restrictions of this last year,” Dobreff said. “Now, more than ever, our students must learn how to navigate the different ramifications of performing and marketing a product in a virtual world. It is my hope that this new, articulated pre-major program will create a pathway for many of our music and business students who have been uncertain about pursuing a degree that would support that career interest.”

Students in the program, which launches this fall, will take courses in accounting, statistics and business management, in addition to classes on world music and music theory.

